CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to warm your home and your heart with our PAWS pet of the Week -- Ralph.

Ralph is an 11-year-old Poodle mix who loves affection. This older gentleman is friendly, loving, and playful. Although he has compromised sight and hearing, he isn't afraid to navigate new spaces and is confident in his surroundings. Ralph loves to curl up on your chest and push his head into your hand for pets! He is curious and enjoys exploring new places.

PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago

Ralph is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

Ralph is dressed up in his favorite luau outfit to celebrate THE doggie event of the summer. PAWS Chicago will host its 19th Annual Beach Party at Offshore at Navy Pier on Wednesday, July 27. Don't miss this summer celebration for more than 500 animal lovers and their pets! Learn more and buy tickets at www.pawschicago.org/beachparty.