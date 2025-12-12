PAWS holding holiday pet adopt-a-thon this weekend, waiving adoption fees and extending hours

If you're looking for a new furry friend, PAWS Chicago is hosting their holiday adopt-a-thon this weekend.

The event starts on Friday, Dec. 12 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 14. The adopt-a-thon is on from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, and then 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

During the adopt-a-thon PAWS will extend its adoption hours and waive fees on select pets. They're trying to help more than 125 homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find new fur-ever homes.

The event is held at the Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center in Lincoln Park at 1997 N. Clybourne Avenue.

To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago you must be at least 21 years old, have a valid government-issued photo ID and verify you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size you're looking to adopt where you currently live.

PAWS also asks families bring along all members, including children, to meet the pet you're interested in adopting to make sure there are no issues. If you already own a dog and are looking to adopt a dog, you should bring your dog along as well to meet your new prospective pet.

Adopters must be able to take the animal home on the day of adoption, and also be sure to have an hour carved out to spend with a PAWS adoption counselor.

PAWS also requires all adopters to spay or neuter their new pets before they adopt.

Fore more information on the holiday adopt-a-thon, visit pawschicago.org.