'Slice To Meet You': PAWS Chicago teaming up with Piece Pizza for pet adoption

'Slice To Meet You': PAWS Chicago teaming up with Piece Pizza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- PAWS Chicago has a new campaign to get loving homes for the dogs at its shelter.

PAWS is teaming up with Piece Pizza to put flyers of a dog up for adoption on pizza boxes. The flyers have a short bio and a QR code customers can scan to get more information.

It's called "slice to meet you."

PAWS is highlighting the dogs that have been at the shelter the longest.

Piece is also donating the proceeds of special collaboration pizzas to PAWS through the end of March.