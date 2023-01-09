Watch CBS News
Local News

'Slice To Meet You': PAWS Chicago teaming up with Piece Pizza for pet adoption

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

'Slice To Meet You': PAWS Chicago teaming up with Piece Pizza
'Slice To Meet You': PAWS Chicago teaming up with Piece Pizza 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS)-- PAWS Chicago has a new campaign to get loving homes for the dogs at its shelter.

PAWS is teaming up with Piece Pizza to put flyers of a dog up for adoption on pizza boxes. The flyers have a short bio and a QR code customers can scan to get more information. 

piece.jpg

It's called "slice to meet you."

PAWS is highlighting the dogs that have been at the shelter the longest.

Piece is also donating the proceeds of special collaboration pizzas to PAWS through the end of March.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.