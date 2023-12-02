Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Franklin

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Franklin is a handsome 4-year-old good boy. He loves to play, inside or outside and will show off if you bring a handful of treats. 

He is especially fond of tennis balls, but he likes just about any toys you bring to the party. Franklin would like to tell you that many of his friends, some of the older dogs at PAWS Chicago are getting in the game. And while you can't teach an old dog new tricks, it's possible that an adult dog can teach you a thing or two. 

Franklin is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Today (Saturday) only, PAWS is holding an adoption event at The Fashion Outlets of Chicago from noon to 3 p.m.  PAWS and their adoptable dogs will be on the first floor in front of Forever 21. Please stop by and give these great pets a forever home!

First published on December 2, 2023 / 6:02 AM CST

