PAWS Chicago unveils mobile vet clinic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds waiting in the rain to get crucial care for their pets.
On Friday, pet owners in Englewood showed up for the debut of PAWS Chicago's new mobile vet clinic.
The van will help treat animals in neighborhoods where vet care is hard to find.
"We can see the lines of people here today. They had one week's notice. And this is the demand," said PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas. "So we're so thrilled that we're here to help underserved communities."
The vehicle was donated to PAWS Chicago by the Banfield Foundation.
