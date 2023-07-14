PAWS Chicago unveils mobile vet clinic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds waiting in the rain to get crucial care for their pets.

On Friday, pet owners in Englewood showed up for the debut of PAWS Chicago's new mobile vet clinic.

The van will help treat animals in neighborhoods where vet care is hard to find.

"We can see the lines of people here today. They had one week's notice. And this is the demand," said PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas. "So we're so thrilled that we're here to help underserved communities."

The vehicle was donated to PAWS Chicago by the Banfield Foundation.

Thrilled to stop by @PAWSChicago's new Mobile Vet Clinic today, bringing free veterinary care to under-resourced communities across Chicago.



This initiative will make a tangible difference in the lives of our furry friends and their owners. pic.twitter.com/nNAlWAPEol — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 14, 2023