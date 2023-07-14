Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago unveils mobile vet clinic

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds waiting in the rain to get crucial care for their pets.

On Friday, pet owners in Englewood showed up for the debut of PAWS Chicago's new mobile vet clinic.

The van will help treat animals in neighborhoods where vet care is hard to find.

"We can see the lines of people here today. They had one week's notice. And this is the demand," said PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas. "So we're so thrilled that we're here to help underserved communities."

The vehicle was donated to PAWS Chicago by the Banfield Foundation.

CBS Chicago Team
July 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

