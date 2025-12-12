PAWS Chicago hopes to find homes for 125 dogs and cats at Holiday Adopt-a-Thon this weekend

Dogs dressed up in Christmas sweaters are hard to resist. PAWS Chicago hopes the cuteness alone makes you consider adopting this weekend at their annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon.

In a competition for attention and affection, some pups are better than others at pacing themselves. This is a marathon after all.

"We're hoping to send home 125 dogs and cats," said PAWS Chicago Program Operations Head Celene Mielcarek.

It's the 18th annual Paws Chicago Holiday Adopt-A-Thon, and the shelter in Lincoln Park is open until midnight on Friday.

"A pretty late night for our puppies; they definitely get tired towards the end," one PAWS volunteer said.

Three-year-old Pine hopes she doesn't have to wait much longer for the right human to walk through the door.

"I've been living on my own for a little bit, and I think I just want a roommate," potential adopter Caleb Gulbro said.

Along with extended hours this weekend, PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees on select dogs and cats through the weekend.

"By adopting an animal, by fostering an animal, you open up space in our shelter so that we can rescue more, and there are so many more that are waiting for rescue," Mielcarek said.

With luck, this weekend will be the last one a pup has to wait.

For Pine and Caleb, it seems more like a sprint than a marathon. Adoption papers were signed, and they became roommates in record time.

The Holiday Adopt-A-Thon runs through Sunday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but they encourage you to make an appointment.