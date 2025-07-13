PAWS Chicago hosts adoption event for 50 pets in need of new homes

Chicago families spent the day Sunday enjoying the sunshine while picking out some furry new friends.

PAWS Chicago hosted its Angels with Tails event in Roscoe Village.

More than 50 pets in need of homes — puppies and kittens, as well as adult dogs and cats — were placed in storefronts around the neighborhood so that people could stroll the streets and potentially meet a new family member.

PAWS Chicago sent some of photos of some of the dogs who were adopted.

Fritter PAWS Chicago

Laurel PAWS Chicago

Foley PAWS Chicago

Harriett PAWS Chicago

Hashbrown PAWS Chicago

Sienne PAWS Chicago

Tandy PAWS Chicago

Winne PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is also looking for fosters to help ease the burden on shelters impacted by the flooding in Texas.

Volunteers are bringing animals that were already in Texas shelters to Chicago, so as to make room for cats and dogs displaced by flooding.

Anyone who can help should visit PAWSChicago.org.