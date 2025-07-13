Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago hosts adoption event for 50 pets in need of new homes

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago families spent the day Sunday enjoying the sunshine while picking out some furry new friends.

PAWS Chicago hosted its Angels with Tails event in Roscoe Village.

More than 50 pets in need of homes — puppies and kittens, as well as adult dogs and cats — were placed in storefronts around the neighborhood so that people could stroll the streets and potentially meet a new family member.

PAWS Chicago sent some of photos of some of the dogs who were adopted.

fritter-awt-adoption.jpg
Fritter PAWS Chicago
laurel-awt-adoption.jpg
Laurel PAWS Chicago
foley-awt-adoption.jpg
Foley PAWS Chicago
harriett-awt-adoption.jpg
Harriett PAWS Chicago
hashbrown-awt-adoption.jpg
Hashbrown PAWS Chicago
sienne-awt-adoption-2.jpg
Sienne PAWS Chicago
tandy-awt-adoption-1.jpg
Tandy PAWS Chicago
winnie-awt-adoption.jpg
Winne PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago is also looking for fosters to help ease the burden on shelters impacted by the flooding in Texas.

Volunteers are bringing animals that were already in Texas shelters to Chicago, so as to make room for cats and dogs displaced by flooding.

Anyone who can help should visit PAWSChicago.org.

