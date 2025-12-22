Pavement collapses on 111th Street in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

An intersection along 111th Street in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood was closed early Monday after a pavement collapse.

The pavement crumbled and collapsed at the intersection of 111th and Whipple streets. The east side of 111th Street was affected, including a crosswalk.

The collapse was likely the result of a leaking water line that washed out the soil underneath and left the pavement unsupported.

The intersection of 111th and Whipple streets was blocked as the morning rush began Monday. Both streets were also blocked off for about a block in each direction, with traffic closed on 111th Street between Albany and Sacramento avenues.

A detour south to 115th Street was advised.