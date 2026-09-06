Paul Tazewell costume exhibit to close after Monday at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

This weekend is the last to see some incredible costumes from movies and Broadway musicals, all created by award-winning fashion and costume designer Paul Tazewell.

The exhibit has been in place since January at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

Tazewell is known for creating iconic costumes in the Broadway production of "Hamilton," and films including "Wicked" and the 2021 Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story."

On display at the immersive exhibit are costumes such as Glinda's pink bubble dress and Elphaba's Emerald City dress from "Wicked," Janelle Monae's Met Gala looks, and costumes from Spielberg's "West Side Story" including Anita's yellow dress. From "Hamilton," costumes on display include the Schuyler Sisters' Winter Ball gowns; Hamilton, Jefferson, and Burr's suits, and King George III's outfit.

The exhibit will be at the Griffin MSI through Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 7 — and then it will close for good.

The Tazewell costume exhibit is free with museum admission.