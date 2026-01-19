Costumes of Paul Tazewell go on display at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Monday is the opening day for a new exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry that immerses visitors into the imaginative world of award-winning fashion and costume designer Paul Tazewell.

Tazewell is known for creating iconic costumes in the Broadway production of "Hamilton," and films including "Wicked" and the 2021 Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story."

On display at the immersive exhibit are costumes such as Glinda's pink bubble dress and Elphaba's Emerald City dress from "Wicked," Janelle Monae's Met Gala looks, and costumes from Spielberg's "West Side Story" including Anita's yellow dress. From "Hamilton," costumes on display include the Schuyler Sisters' Winter Ball gowns; Hamilton, Jefferson, and Burr's suits, and King George III's outfit.

Also at the Griffin MSI, Marvel's "Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing" remains open through Feb. 8. The exhibit, which opened in May of last year, feature s rare comic books, props, and costumes from Spider-Man movies, as well as interactive installations and life-size statues for photo ops.

The Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition, an annual event at the Griffin MSI since 1970, is also on display through April 19 in the West Pavilion of the museum.

Additional tickets are required for "Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing," but "Crafting Character: The Costumes of Paul Tazewell" and the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition are included with admission.

In March, the Griffin MSI's new energy exhibit, "Powering the Future," will open on the balcony level. The exhibit will explore how energy shapes day-to-day life and the world at large and how energy will shape tomorrow, and will feature a spiral slide back down to the main floor.