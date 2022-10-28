Watch CBS News
Sports

Patrick Kane: Blackhawks 'should feel good' about 4-3 start

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks offense had it going against a good Edmonton Oilers squad scoring five goals, but it wasn't enough to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Hawks lost in tough fashion giving up a goal in the final minute to miss out an overtime in a 6-5 loss to Edmonton.

Despite the setback, Patrick Kane was still feeling good about how this team has playing during their 4-3 start.

"Very happy with the team," he said. "I feel like with this group, we're competitive every night and we have confidence that we're going to win. That's a team that got better over the summer and went to the Conference Finals last year, so I think we should feel good about where we're at, because I feel like we can play better too."

The Hawks will next play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.