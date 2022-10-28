Patrick Kane: Blackhawks 'should feel good' about 4-3 start

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks offense had it going against a good Edmonton Oilers squad scoring five goals, but it wasn't enough to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Hawks lost in tough fashion giving up a goal in the final minute to miss out an overtime in a 6-5 loss to Edmonton.

Despite the setback, Patrick Kane was still feeling good about how this team has playing during their 4-3 start.

"Very happy with the team," he said. "I feel like with this group, we're competitive every night and we have confidence that we're going to win. That's a team that got better over the summer and went to the Conference Finals last year, so I think we should feel good about where we're at, because I feel like we can play better too."

The Hawks will next play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.