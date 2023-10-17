Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Patchy frost for parts of Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies to start the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies to start the week 03:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With clearing skies for northern Illinois, areas away from the lake may see patchy frost in the morning. Clouds and sprinkles may linger in northwest Indiana into the early morning hours. We expect mixed skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. If we remain cloud-free at times, highs could reach into the 60s.

The next rainmaker arrives late day Wednesday along a frontal boundary. Showers are likely at night and through Thursday.

TUESDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 58. 

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE DAY SHOWERS. HIGH 67.

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 61.

