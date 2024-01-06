Patchy drizzle and snow continue in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Patchy drizzle and snow from will continue into Sunday in the Chicago area. All eyes are on Monday night into Tuesday for a wintry system to affect the area.

Saturday night brings scattered drizzle and flurries as well as patchy fog. Low temperatures will reach 29 degrees.

Sunday brings cloudy skies and flurries. High temperatures will reach 37 degrees.

Monday will likely remain quiet. By Monday night, the next system will arrive, likely beginning as snow. Parts of the area will turn to rain Tuesday morning and then turn back to all snow late Tuesday.

Some significant snowfall totals of more than 6 inches are possible.

