Former Gov. Pat Quinn won't run for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is more than 100 days away, but many people said they'll run.

As of now, the list stands at 14, however we won't know for sure if they are in until next week, when the nominations are due.

One person who won't be running: former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.

"After much thought, I'm not running for Chicago mayor," Quinn said. "I want to thank the people who came forward and encouraged me to run."

Quinn set the record straight Thursday at the Allegro Hotel. The former governor had hinted for months that he would run in the mayoral race.

Quinn said he's not running because he's more interested in empowering voters to petition referendums on city and state ballots.