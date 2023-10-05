Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say

By Elyssa Kaufman, Colleen McCormick

/ CBS Chicago

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say
Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is expected to sue the university for wrongful termination, multiple reports say

Attorneys for Fitzgerald plan to hold a news conference about the lawsuit at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in The Loop.

 He was fired in July, after widespread allegations of hazing within the football program.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan, and Chicago defense attorney Dan Webb, who recently represented Fox News in a defamation case, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law." 

Several former football players have filed lawsuits against Northwestern since Fitzgerald was fired, accusing the university of negligence for failing to prevent acts of sexual abuse, racism, and other dehumanizing acts of hazing.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 6:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.