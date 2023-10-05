Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is expected to sue the university for wrongful termination, multiple reports say.

Attorneys for Fitzgerald plan to hold a news conference about the lawsuit at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in The Loop.

He was fired in July, after widespread allegations of hazing within the football program.

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan, and Chicago defense attorney Dan Webb, who recently represented Fox News in a defamation case, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."

Several former football players have filed lawsuits against Northwestern since Fitzgerald was fired, accusing the university of negligence for failing to prevent acts of sexual abuse, racism, and other dehumanizing acts of hazing.