Pastor Corey Brooks raises $20 million for new community center; ends nearly year long rooftop campaign

Pastor Corey Brooks ends rooftop stay after raising $20 million for new center

Pastor Corey Brooks ends rooftop stay after raising $20 million for new center

Pastor Corey Brooks ends rooftop stay after raising $20 million for new center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks, is ending his nearly year-long rooftop campaign.

Pastor Brooks has lived in these tents since November 2021 to draw attention to the need to raise money to replace a motel with a community center in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

After raising $20 million -- he has enough money to build the center.

On Saturday, he's leaving the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center.

"I've missed some things but I've also gained some things, built some relationships, but most of all we've garnered enough support to get the center up and going," Brooks said.

Pastor Brooks showed a drawing of the center -- which will cost $35 million.

He plans to keep raising money so he can build the center without any debt.

The groundbreaking ceremony takes place today, at 11 a.m.