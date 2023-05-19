Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Passing showers with high of 70

By Mary Kay Kleist

First Alert Weather: Passing showers during the day
First Alert Weather: Passing showers during the day 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we'll see some passing showers along the cold front. A rumble of thunder is possible in northwest Indiana right after lunchtime. 

Once the front crosses our area, a drier northwest wind flow develops. Also, wildfire smoke may create a hazy sky this afternoon. A slight smoke smell is also possible this afternoon, especially north - a clearing air mass takes shape tonight.

Our weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies - lakeside temps will be cooler on Saturday and Sunday. 

A warming trend is approaching as we head toward the Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 49.

SATURDAY: FULL SUNSHINE. HIGH 69.

SUNDAY: WARM & BRIGHT. HIGH 76.

