Chicago First Alert Weather: passing showers Friday; warm trend starts Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will see a few passing showers through the afternoon on Friday, but mainly for areas south of Interstate 80 and in northwest Indiana.

CBS

A brief thunderstorm is also possible, but mainly in northwest Indiana.

CBS

Skies will begin clearing by sunset, with temperatures in the 60s through the mid-evening. Clearing skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Friday night.

CBS

Sunny skies, breezy and cooler for Saturday. Highs will range from low 60s near the lake to low 70s inland.

CBS

Sunday will kick off a warming trend, with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s.

CBS

Highs in the mid to upper 70s continue on Monday, then temperatures in the low 80s are expected for the rest of next week.

Mainly dry conditions are expected after today for at least the next week.

CBS

THIS AFTERNOON: A 30% chance of rain, mainly south of Chicago. Some late day clearing. Breezy and cooling. High 71°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cooler. Low 48°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and cooler. High 68°, low 60s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77°, low 70s near the lake.