Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers the next 2 days

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect an unsettled weather pattern for the next two days as a sluggish area of low-pressure meanders across Illinois.

Scattered storms are likely on Tuesday, with leftover showers on Wednesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Then we dry out heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY. EMBEDDED THUNDER AT TIMES. HIGH 70.

WEDNEDSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 69.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 1:06 PM

