Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers the next 2 days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect an unsettled weather pattern for the next two days as a sluggish area of low-pressure meanders across Illinois.
Scattered storms are likely on Tuesday, with leftover showers on Wednesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Then we dry out heading into the weekend.
TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 62.
TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY. EMBEDDED THUNDER AT TIMES. HIGH 70.
WEDNEDSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 69.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.