Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers the next 2 days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect an unsettled weather pattern for the next two days as a sluggish area of low-pressure meanders across Illinois.

Scattered storms are likely on Tuesday, with leftover showers on Wednesday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Then we dry out heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY. EMBEDDED THUNDER AT TIMES. HIGH 70.

WEDNEDSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 69.

