Chicago First Alert Weather: Expect passing showers on Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was still hazy and mild today with wildfire smoke high in the sky.
A cold front will cross the area around mid-day tomorrow bringing a line of showers through during the first half of the day, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
A rumble of thunder is possible. Once the front passes, gusty northwest winds take over and usher in a dry air mass for the weekend and beyond!
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 61.
FRIDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 70.
SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 69.
SUNDAY: MILD & BRIGHT. HIGH 76.
