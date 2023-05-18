Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Expect passing showers on Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer and hazy skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer and hazy skies 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was still hazy and mild today with wildfire smoke high in the sky.

A cold front will cross the area around mid-day tomorrow bringing a line of showers through during the first half of the day, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

A rumble of thunder is possible. Once the front passes, gusty northwest winds take over and usher in a dry air mass for the weekend and beyond!

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 61.

FRIDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 69.

SUNDAY: MILD & BRIGHT. HIGH 76.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 1:07 PM

