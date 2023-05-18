Chicago First Alert Weather: Expect passing showers on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was still hazy and mild today with wildfire smoke high in the sky.

CBS

A cold front will cross the area around mid-day tomorrow bringing a line of showers through during the first half of the day, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

CBS

A rumble of thunder is possible. Once the front passes, gusty northwest winds take over and usher in a dry air mass for the weekend and beyond!

CBS

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 61.

FRIDAY: PASSING SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 69.

SUNDAY: MILD & BRIGHT. HIGH 76.

CBS