Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy tonight, hotter temps to come

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs and upper 60s in the city. For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and hotter afternoon.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon forecasts a high of 88° with heat index values in the low 90s.

A front will push in some cooler air for Friday with highs in the low 80s, but staying in the 70s near the lake.

Saturday will be mainly dry until the evening hours. Showers will increase Saturday night through Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Shower chances linger through Monday morning.

Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch and a quarter.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy. High 88°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy skies and cooler. High 83°, with upper 70s near the lake.

