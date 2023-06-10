First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy, rain by Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm Saturday ahead with some clouds. Big changes come by tonight and Sunday, along with rain.
A slow warm-up through next week. Rain chances look spotty, but at least there are some small chances in the forecast.
Today:
Sun early, then increasing clouds. High 85.
Tonight:
Showers arriving overnight. Low 58.
Tomorrow:
Showers likely. Breezy and cooler. High 65.
