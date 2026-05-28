Teenage boy's head injury in Park Ridge deemed to be accidental after roughhousing with friend

Police in Park Ridge said a teen who suffered a head injury in what investigators originally believed was an attack was accidentally hurt while roughhousing with a friend.

Park Ridge police said, on the evening of May 18, the injured boy's parent brought him to the police station after believing the teen had been the victim of a battery.

The parent told police they had received a phone call from their son asking for help, but he couldn't tell them where he was, so they tracked him using the GPS on his phone.

The boy had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, but due to his injuries, police could not immediately determined what had happened to him.

After asking the public for help and obtaining video footage of what led up to the boy's injury, police said investigators determined he had been roughhousing with a teenage friend, and the injury was the result of an accident.

Police said no charges will be filed.