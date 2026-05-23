Park Ridge police seeking doorbell video amid battery investigation

Police in Park Ridge are asking residents for surveillance camera footage after a battery was reported last week.

Park Ridge police said they are investigating a battery that happened on May 18.

While the expect locatgion was not released, police are looking for doorbell video from the areas of Oakton and Prospect and Cumberland and Devon.

Police said the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Police said are looking for video showing one of two male teenager walking in the area.

Anyone with information should contact the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5305 or by email at investigations@parkridgepolice.org.

There is no danger to the community, police confirmed.