Park Ridge police to show support for businesses in wake of recent robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police plan a show of force Friday evening in Park Ridge, after a rash of armed robberies.

Officers will hold a roll call in the parking lot of the Mariano's at Cumberland and Higgins at 6:15 p.m.

In two separate incidents this month, shoppers say they were robbed leaving the grocery store.

In both cases, the same group of criminals appears to have robbed victims in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino in nearby Des Plaines earlier in the evening.

Police arrested several suspects after the most recent robberies.