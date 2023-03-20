Suspects taken in after armed robberies in Mariano's and casino parking lots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Park Ridge Mariano's grocery store was hit again by armed robbers.

According to Park Ridge police, it happened at the store located at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave. around 10:00 p.m. Officers spoke with two victims who said they were leaving the store walking towards their car "when a white and black Jeep Compass pulled up next to them."

Police said three men got out of the car and approached the victims. One suspect with a gun demanded the cellphones and wallets from the victims. Afterwards, the suspects fled. The victims were able to give police a license plate number, adding there may have been a fourth person in the Jeep who didn't get out.

Police found out that five minutes before the Mariano's robbery, there was an armed robbery in the parking lot of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines involving the same car. Officers found the same car was stopped after the Mariano's robbery by Chicago police and Illinois State Police in Chicago. The suspects were taken into custody.

Last week, on Friday March 11, police were looking for suspects in an armed robbery who had a similar pattern. Park Ridge and Des Plaines police are searching for the suspects who robbed victims outside the Mariano's grocery and the Rivers Casino just minutes apart Friday evening.

Armed Robbery occurred 03/19/23 at approximately 10pm at Mariano's, 1900 S Cumberland. Press Release attached. pic.twitter.com/cqKwm17Swo — Park Ridge IL Police (@Park_Ridge_PD) March 20, 2023