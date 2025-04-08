Watch CBS News
Local News

Park Ridge, Illinois marijuana dispensary burgled overnight

By Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A marijuana dispensary in north suburban Park Ridge, Illinois was burgled in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

The Sociale Dispensary at 1036 Higgins Road was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Park Ridge police said, though they did not give a specific time.

Police did not say what the burglars, described as two Black men with thin builds, took from the business, be it money or other items. Police said they fled the scene in a white Jeep.

Police did not provide any further details.

An investigation is ongoing. Park Ridge police ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact them at 847-318-5256.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.