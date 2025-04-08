Park Ridge, Illinois marijuana dispensary burgled overnight

A marijuana dispensary in north suburban Park Ridge, Illinois was burgled in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

The Sociale Dispensary at 1036 Higgins Road was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Park Ridge police said, though they did not give a specific time.

Police did not say what the burglars, described as two Black men with thin builds, took from the business, be it money or other items. Police said they fled the scene in a white Jeep.

Police did not provide any further details.

An investigation is ongoing. Park Ridge police ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact them at 847-318-5256.