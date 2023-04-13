Watch CBS News
Park Manor shooting leaves 15-year-old girl wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 8:05 p.m., the teenage girl went into an alley behind the 7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a large group, when someone across the street pulled out a gun and shot her, police said.

The victim was shot in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 8:43 PM

