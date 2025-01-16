Park Forest woman charged in deadly Chicago South Side shooting last year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last year.

Makayla Mitchell, 23, of Park Forest, was charged with one felony of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with a strong probability of causing death or injury.

Police said she was arrested on Tuesday in the 10000 block of O'Hare Avenue by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mitchell was identified as the person who shot and killed the victim on Oct. 13 in the 7300 block of South Greenwood Avenue. She was found in North Carolina and extradited to Chicago and charged, police said.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

