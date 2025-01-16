Watch CBS News
Park Forest woman charged in deadly Chicago South Side shooting last year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last year.

Makayla Mitchell, 23, of Park Forest, was charged with one felony of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with a strong probability of causing death or injury.

Police said she was arrested on Tuesday in the 10000 block of O'Hare Avenue by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Mitchell was identified as the person who shot and killed the victim on Oct. 13 in the 7300 block of South Greenwood Avenue. She was found in North Carolina and extradited to Chicago and charged, police said.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.                 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

