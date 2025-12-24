Parishioners at Holy Name Cathedral react to Pope Leo XIV's first Christmas Eve mass

This Christmas holiday is a particularly special one for Chicago catholics.

Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican.

Parishioners at Holy Name Cathedral said that his mass capped off an eventful and emotional year for Catholics. Even with Pope Leo XIV on the other side of the world, his spirit is still felt here in his hometown.

Pope Leo addressed the crowd standing in the cold and rain at Saint Peter's Square ahead of celebrating the first Christmas mass of his papacy.

"I admire and respect, and thank you for your courage and your wanting to be here this evening," he said.

Inside, the pontiff shared a Christmas message of caring for the poor and strangers. It comes near the end of an eventful year for the church that saw the first American to become pope and lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Back in his hometown …

"With our faith, especially with everything going on in the world and our country and our city it's, it's a very emotional mass," said Victoria Villarreal.

Chicago Catholics attending Christmas mass at Holy Name Cathedral downtown said they are filled with pride seeing Pope Leo XIV leading the church.

"For us Chicagoans, Christians, Catholics, this is a momentous year. So I'm really proud, really proud," Villarreal said.

"He's definitely have come into a situation where there's a lot of work globally that I know he's involved with, and it's encouraging to see somebody from our area to be able to represent us on that stage," said Paul Alek.

Clergy said this Christmas is special for Chicago catholics and hopes Pope Leo's leadership continues to inspire the church.

"Coming from the same streets of Chicago up to the chair of St. Peter is a humbling reality that God is working in our midst," said Father Andy Maijevic.

Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Christmas Day mass on Thursday, where he'll deliver his "To the city and the world" message and blessing.