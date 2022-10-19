Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created a 'kill list'

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.

The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.

CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.

More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.

Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed their children. Among them was a student, hold a sign reading, "I do not feel safe."

One week ago, a fifth grader told a counselor their teacher said she was going to kill herself, staff and students at the school.

The counselor then told the principal. The teacher admitted to creating the kill list. East Chicago police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours after the teacher was allowed to leave the school.

In a letter to the school and the Diocese of Gary, among the things parents are demanding is a meeting with the diocese, the creation of a policy council and the resignation of any official who did not follow the school's mission and put children, families and the community in danger.

Parent Ashley Alford said her daughter was one of the children who reported what the teacher said.

"Minutes later, she was seen leaving," Alford said. "She was able to get an Uber home. At this time, nobody else was contacted. I was not contacted [about] the danger my child was in. They didn't contact police until about 4:45 p.m. that day."

CBS 2 reached out to the school for comment regarding the letter and hasn't heard back. The teacher was charged with felony intimidation.

Police said she is in custody.