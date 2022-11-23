Palos Park police offering free rides home during Black Wednesday celebrations
CHICAGO (CBS)— It's Black Wednesday and for many, that means tonight is party time before Thanksgiving.
If you've had too much to drink, police in Palos Park want to make sure you don't drive and still get home safely.
That's why tonight officers are offering people free rides home.
Just call the department's non-emergency line at 708-448-2191 and an officer will pick you up and get you home safely.
