Watch CBS News
Local News

Palos Park police offering free rides home during Black Wednesday celebrations

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Park police offering free rides
Palos Park police offering free rides 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)— It's Black Wednesday and for many, that means tonight is party time before Thanksgiving.

If you've had too much to drink, police in Palos Park want to make sure you don't drive and still get home safely.

That's why tonight officers are offering people free rides home.

Just call the department's non-emergency line at 708-448-2191 and an officer will pick you up and get you home safely.     

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.