Palos Park police hosting first community lunch forum

By CBS Chicago Team

PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Police in Palos Park will be holding the First Police Community Lunch Forum today.

It will be happening at 12:30 p.m. The forum is open to Palos Park residents.

The goal is to foster community conversations about policing.

To make a reservation, contact Palos Park Police Chief Joe Miller's office at the police department at 708-671-3771.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:58 AM

