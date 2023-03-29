Palos Park police hosting first community lunch forum
PALOS PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Police in Palos Park will be holding the First Police Community Lunch Forum today.
It will be happening at 12:30 p.m. The forum is open to Palos Park residents.
The goal is to foster community conversations about policing.
To make a reservation, contact Palos Park Police Chief Joe Miller's office at the police department at 708-671-3771.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.