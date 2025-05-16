3 kids hurt when pickup truck crashes into church in Palos Park, Illinois

Three children were injured when a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed a pickup truck into a church Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Palos Park, Illinois.

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., a driver headed east on 123rd Street apparently suffered a medical emergency, and veered off the road near 86th Avenue, into the parking lot of Church of the Transfiguration.

He then crashed into the church building.

Three children who were inside the church were injured in the crash were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, but their conditions were not available.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital.

A church staff member also suffered a medical emergency while emergency crews were at the scene, and she was taken to Palos Hospital for treatment.

Two police officers suffered from inhalation of smoke and construction debris while working to rescue the children, and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday night, and police said 86th Avenue remained closed between 119th and 123rd Streets as of 8:30 p.m.