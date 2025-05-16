Watch CBS News
Local News

3 kids hurt when pickup truck crashes into church in Palos Park, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Three children were injured when a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed a pickup truck into a church Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Palos Park, Illinois.

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., a driver headed east on 123rd Street apparently suffered a medical emergency, and veered off the road near 86th Avenue, into the parking lot of Church of the Transfiguration.

He then crashed into the church building.

Three children who were inside the church were injured in the crash were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, but their conditions were not available.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital.

A church staff member also suffered a medical emergency while emergency crews were at the scene, and she was taken to Palos Hospital for treatment.

Two police officers suffered from inhalation of smoke and construction debris while working to rescue the children, and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday night, and police said 86th Avenue remained closed between 119th and 123rd Streets as of 8:30 p.m.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.