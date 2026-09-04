Palos Heights police looking for 4 in Trinity Christian College burglary

Palos Heights police are looking for four people wanted in connection with a burglary at Trinity Christian College.

While the college itself closed in November 2025, police said on Aug. 23 at about 11:30 p.m., a group forced open the door to Tibstra Hall, set off fire extinguishers and stole workout equipment.

The four suspects were caught on clear surveillance video, and are three males and a female. The first male wore a camouflage jacket and grey sweatpants, and had a mustache and "man bun," police said. The second male suspect was wearing a Louis Vuitton t-shirt, had a watch with a silver band and has tattoos on his right forearm and wrist. The third male suspect wore jeans and a red t-shirt and distinct red sneakers, and has tattoos on both arms. The female suspect has long blonde hair, tattoos on her left wrist and right leg above the knee.

If you have any information about this break-in, contact Palos Heights police.