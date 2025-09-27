Watch CBS News
Local News

Palmer Square Park in Logan Square becomes Chicago's first accredited arboretum

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Palmer Square Park in Logan Square becomes an official arboretum
Palmer Square Park in Logan Square becomes an official arboretum 00:23

Neighbors and nature lovers in Logan Square are celebrating a big day on Saturday.

They helped Palmer Square Park become designated as an official arboretum—making it the first park in Chicago to earn the designation.

The accreditation was awarded through a program run by Morton Arboretum.

The park was recognized for maintaining a thriving tree canopy and preserving nearly 30 varieties of trees and a historic Elm Grove.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue