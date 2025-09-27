Palmer Square Park in Logan Square becomes Chicago's first accredited arboretum

Palmer Square Park in Logan Square becomes an official arboretum

Neighbors and nature lovers in Logan Square are celebrating a big day on Saturday.

They helped Palmer Square Park become designated as an official arboretum—making it the first park in Chicago to earn the designation.

The accreditation was awarded through a program run by Morton Arboretum.

The park was recognized for maintaining a thriving tree canopy and preserving nearly 30 varieties of trees and a historic Elm Grove.