Palatine police seeking information in shooting that left 2 people with life-threatening injuries

By Jeramie Bizzle

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Palatine Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found two victims within the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Green Lane North.

Both victims had suffered life-threatening injuries due to gunshot wounds.

Palatine Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 847-359-9000.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 6:33 AM

