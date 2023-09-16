Palatine police seeking information in shooting that left 2 people with life-threatening injuries
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Palatine Friday night.
Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found two victims within the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Green Lane North.
Both victims had suffered life-threatening injuries due to gunshot wounds.
Palatine Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 847-359-9000.
