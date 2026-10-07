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Palatine police searching for missing woman, 24, last seen in September

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Palatine police are asking the public for information amid the search for a woman reported missing last month.

Police said Alyssa M. Smith, 24, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Since her disappearance, police said they have been following up on leads of possible sightings in Chicago – including the Grant Park area on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the area of Cicero Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Smith is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135-140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has multiple piercings and numerous tattoos, including a "Pennywise" clown tattoo on her left shoulder.

Alyssa M. Smith
Police said Alyssa M. Smith, 24, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 30.   Palatine Police Department

Police said she is believed to have last been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light khaki-colored pants or sweatpants and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Palatine Police Detectives at 847-359-9000. Anyone who sees Smith or believes they know her immediate location should contact their local law enforcement agency or call 911.

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