Palatine police seek public's help in 2023 homicide of Indiana University graduate

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help with information on the shooting death of an Indiana University graduate last November.

Jun Zhang, 30, was found shot to death on the front porch of a residence on Nov. 17, 2023, in the 800 block of South Plum Road. Arriving officers and fire personnel found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Jun Zhang was found shot to death on a porch at a Palatine residence on Nov. 17, 2023. Palatine Police

Zhang was a graduate of Indiana University and was employed at Weichai America Corporation in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, at the time of the homicide. He was an only child who emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the United States and was engaged to be married, police said.

In January, police released surveillance images of the vehicle they are looking for in connection to the homicide. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue or Murano.

Palatine Police Department

Police said they have conducted an exhaustive investigation over the last year and continue to follow leads, but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Palatine Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 847-963-6499 or email crimetips@palatine.il.us. All calls and emails are strictly confidential.

