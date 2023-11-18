Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find man shot to death on porch in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – One man was killed following a shooting in Palatine Friday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a person down and bleeding around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road.

Arriving officers located the victim, 30s, on the front porch of a residence with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call with information to call 847-359-9000. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 9:16 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.