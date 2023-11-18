Police find man shot to death on porch in Chicago suburb

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – One man was killed following a shooting in Palatine Friday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a person down and bleeding around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road.

Arriving officers located the victim, 30s, on the front porch of a residence with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call with information to call 847-359-9000.