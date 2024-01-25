Police seek vehicle in connection to November suburban Chicago homicide

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in the homicide of a man found shot and killed on a porch in Palatine last November.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a person down and bleeding around 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, in the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road.

Arriving officers located the victim, identified as Jun Zhang, 30, on the front porch of a residence with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Zhang was an only child who emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the United States and was recently engaged to be married, according to police.

Video footage captured the offender's vehicle which was believed to be a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue or Murano.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime or the vehicle is encouraged to call the Palatine Police Department on their Crime Tip Line at 847-963-6499. Tipsters can also send an email to crimetips@palatine.il.us. All calls and emails are confidential.