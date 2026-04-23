Pal Joey's pizzeria in Chicago's west suburbs to close after 53 years

The only remaining location of Pal Joey's pizzeria in Batavia, Illinois, will soon be going out of business, its owner announced this week.

The Batavia Pal Joey's has only been open since 2012, but the history of the pizzeria goes back 53 years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, owner John Hamel announced that he was closing the storied restaurant "with so much pain, sadness and regret."

"We strived to be more than a place to eat. We made it our goal to be more for our guests and the community and tried to make a difference," Hamel wrote. "I know how much of a shock this is and all I can honestly say is, I'm sorry. So many things have gone into this decision suffice to say, dramatic changes to our business and so much more."

Pal Joey's first opened in West Chicago in the spring of 1973. Published reports noted that the original owner was named Joey, or Jseph Imbrogno, but the name is also a nod to a famous 1940 Broadway musical by Rodgers and Hart, and the subsequent 1957 movie adaptation starring Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and Kim Novak.

The restaurant noted that its pizza was given four stars in the Chicago Tribune, and was named one of the best pan pizzas in the Chicago area.

The restaurant also serves a variety of sandwiches, pastas, and other entrées.

Owners Hamel and Greg Miller took over in 2001, and the West Chicago location closed in 2023. The focus since has been on the Batavia location, which started out on River Street in downtown Batavia, then moved to another location on Randall Road at Main Street in 2018, and then returned River Street in 2022, published reports noted.

Reports noted that Pal Joey's was known as a destination for youth sports teams and family events.

In his farewell message, Hamel suggested that he hoped Pal Joey's pizza could carry on in some way.

"I know this will not be forever. It means too much to me to try and positively impact others," he wrote. "Please come in over the next few days. Be overly generous and patient with my amazing staff. Support them as they take their next steps. And when the time arrives, do the same for me as I hope to find a home for a carryout/ catering space where I can continue to offer our famous pizza and more."

Hamel's Facebook message did not indicate a last day for Pal Joey's, though Shaw Local reported it would be this coming Sunday.