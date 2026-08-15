Pair sought accused of discharging firearms in Jefferson Park

Mass Transit detectives are searching for a man and woman accused of discharging their firearms in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened in the 480-4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The exact time and date of the incident were not released.

They said the pair had two separate handguns and discharged the handguns in the direction of the victim.



The first suspect was described as a Hispanic woman between 25 and 35 years old with multiple facial tattoos. The second suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old with a shag hairstyle and facial hair.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JK373754.