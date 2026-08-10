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Pair killed in drive-by shooting after exiting gas station on Chicago's South Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two people were fatally shot after leaving a gas station Monday evening on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Pershing Road in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were exiting the gas station when a silver Nissan sedan approached and the occupants inside pulled out guns and shot in their direction.

The man was shot 12 times in his body and the woman was shot six times in her body. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Nissan fled eastbound from the gas station. As of Monday night, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

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