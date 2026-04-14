Pair from Melrose Park charged, accused of stealing luxury items from Palm Beach hotel

A west suburban couple takes a vacation but ends up behind bars, accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of luxury items, including high-end designer bags, and cash at a lavish Florida hotel.

Police said the pair from Melrose Park made reservations at the hotel, but they checked out wearing handcuffs.

The five-star oceanfront resort hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, is where the elite go to vacation, with four pools, six whirlpool spas, 10 restaurants, and a golf course on the 140 acres. The Breakers Resort charges on the low end $1,000 a night.

Palm Beach police said Gino Gusich and his companion, Stephanie Lichay, both from the Melrose Park neighborhood, booked reservations.

"I just didn't think anybody in this area had money like that," said neighbor Tina Trombetta.

Vince and Tina Trombetta have lived in Melrose Park for 30 years. They don't consider the western suburb to be affluent.

"Middle-class neighborhood, working-class neighborhood, this block here is mostly retired people," Vince said.

However, police in Florida said their neighbors had money to check into the resort. While there, the duo is accused of going into another hotel room, then stealing cash and designer bags worth tens of thousands of dollars, one Hermes bag valued at $32,000.

The police report shows the pair was confronted, leaving the room with the valuables, by the hotel guest. By the time the Palm Beach police arrived, the report shows Gusich returned the cash.

The 35-year-old considers himself a social media influencer, often promoting products like skincare online.

The pair was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft exceeding $20,000. While back in Melrose Park, neighbors were in disbelief.

"I'm just shocked someone in my neighborhood would do something like that. Woud be involved with something like that," Tina said.

It's believed the guest accidentally left the hotel door open. police say security footage from the hotel confirmed the duo entered the room just after 1 a.m.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the pair's attorney but has yet to hear back.