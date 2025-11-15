Pair caught by police mid burglary at business in Cicero, Illinois

A man and a woman were charged after police caught the two burglarizing a business in Cicero, Illinois, earlier this week.

Jeremiah J. Mays, 47, and Maranda L. Butler, 20, were charged with burglary and unlawful restraint. Mays was also charged with burglarizing a commercial business in Blue Island.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were conducting a targeted special operation in response to recent overnight burglaries at local businesses.

Officers received an alarm call at a business in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road and found that the glass entry door was shattered, and the pair was inside the closed business.

After searching the first-floor business, officers searched a second-floor apartment, where Mays and Butler were found. They also found the apartment resident in a bedroom, where Mays and Butler had ordered the victim to stay, and locked the door. Police said investigators also recovered several pieces of evidence at the scene.

During questioning, Mays and Butler admitted to burglary. Blue Island police contacted detectives and identified Mays as a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nov. 11.

Mays and Butler are being held at the Cook County Jail.

Police said the investigation into the other burglaries, including some in Cicero, remains ongoing.