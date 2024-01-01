Paid leave, fentanyl education requirement, ban on book bans among new Illinois laws in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've flipped the calendar to a whole new year – and that means a whole new host of laws, from banning certain activities to requiring schools to cover specific topics.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Monday, "Effective date: 1/1/24," is printed at the bottom of hundreds of new Illinois laws. One of the most talked-about involves paid leave – there is no more worry about missing out on money if you need some time off work.

Illinois workers can now earn one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours clocked.

Meanwhile, not every new law gets cheers. But many tourists and residents might appreciate one that did – involving an expansion of the state's indoor smoking ban. Vaping – or the use of electronic cigarettes – is officially off the table inside, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and anywhere else considered "public."

The law requires people using vape pens or e-cigarettes not only to take it outside, but also to move 15 feet away from building entrances.

Also on the health front, a mandate to teach high schoolers about the dangers of fentanyl is now in effect.

Data show more than 10 Illinois kids between the ages of 13 and 17 died in 2022 from the use of synthetic opioids. This often means fentanyl is involved.

All school districts in Illinois will be required to teach about fentanyl in health class – beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. Curriculum will need to cover the legal and illegal uses of fentanyl, as well as details about how often and why some drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Students will also have to learn about how often, and why, some drugs are laced with fentanyl. Further, students will have to learn how to spot and prevent an overdose.

In June, Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on a law that made Illinois the first state to prohibit book bans. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified before a U.S. Senate committee in Washington in September to promote the law.

"This legislation is important, because both the concept and the practice of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stand for, and what our democracy was founded on," Giannoulias told the committee on Sept. 12.

Illinois libraries now risk losing funding if they pull any pieces of literature from the shelves for political or personal reasons.

Meanwhile, bicyclists using paved trails should spot new signs on some paths. That is thanks to a 2024 amendment to the Illinois Vehicle Code requiring warnings to be posted at least 150 feet in advance of highway crossings.

Lawmakers also passed legislation allowing businesses to create multi-occupancy gender neutral restrooms. Businesses are not required to do so, but can if they wish.

Under the law, gender-neutral bathrooms must have stalls with floor-to-ceiling dividers that lock, and urinals are not allowed. Urinals are still allowed in men's bathrooms.

See below for all the new Illinois state laws for 2024.