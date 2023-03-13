Gov. JB Pritzker expected to sign paid leave bill

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill mandating paid leave for almost all workers in Illinois.

The bill will take effect on January 1 of next year.

It allows employees to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours they work. A total of 40 hours can be accrued.

Workers will be able to start using that time once they've worked for 90 days.

The governor is expected to sign the bill at 1:30 p.m.