Illinois to ban indoor vaping in 2024

Vaping e-cigarettes indoors to be banned in Illinois in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vaping will be banned indoors in public places in Illinois in the new year.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, an amendment to the Smoke Free Illinois Act will ban the use of "electronic smoking devices" such as vape pens and electronic cigarettes inside public spaces.

That means vapers will have to join smokers outside, and be at least 15 feet away from the doors of any public entrance.

"E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone."

Illinois has banned smoking indoors in public spaces since 2008.