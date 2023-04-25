Pace hosting hiring event in Des Plaines Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pace wants to help you get a start in your career.
The transportation service is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Des Plaines.
They're looking to fill dozens of positions - including operators, mechanics, and more.
Some applicants could be given an offer on the spot.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prairie Lakes Center.
